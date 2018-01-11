Cold Stone Creamery Coming To Sartell

SARTELL -- Sartell residents are in for a sweet treat in the near future. Cold Stone Creamery is preparing to open next to Anejos in the strip mall off of Pinecone Road.

Planning and Community Development Director Anita Archambeau says the ice cream shop is in the process of renovating the space.

Store Owner Bruce Peltz says they hope to open by mid-February. He says they have hired about roughly 9 employees and are looking to hire about six more.

This will be the second Cold Stone location in the area, with the first near Barnes and Noble off of 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

The Cold Stone Creamery Franchise opened more than 25 years ago and is known for their signature process of preparing custom ice cream creation on a frozen granite stone.