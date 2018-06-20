Cold Spring Woman Hurt After Crash Involving Semi
COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt after a semi went through a red light and hit her SUV according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Patrol says just after noon Wednesday, 35-year-old Victoria Braegelmann was heading north on Main Street in Cold Spring, crossing Highway 23. At the same time, an eastbound semi driven by 32-year-old Derek Stoks of Canby went through the red light, hitting Braegelmann.
Following the crash, the semi and trailer loaded with hay caught on fire. Traffic was detoured for several hours as a result. Braegelmann was checked out on scene for non-life threatening injuries, Stoks was not hurt.