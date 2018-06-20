Cold Spring Woman Hurt After Crash Involving Semi

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt after a semi went through a red light and hit her SUV according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Patrol says just after noon Wednesday, 35-year-old Victoria Braegelmann was heading north on Main Street in Cold Spring, crossing Highway 23. At the same time, an eastbound semi driven by 32-year-old Derek Stoks of Canby went through the red light, hitting Braegelmann.