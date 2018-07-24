Cold Spring to Pick New Logo Design [GALLERY]

COLD SPRING -- A new city logo is coming for Cold Spring.

In May, the city announced they would be hosting a contest to change the city logo. Since then about 60 logo designs have been submitted. City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the Cold Spring Planning Commision has selected five designs for the council to review.

"They had five that they chose to bring to the council this week. Two of the council members weren't available for tonight's (Tuesday's) meeting so the council tabled making a decision until the next meeting which will be August 7."

The winner of the contest will receive $500. All submitted designs will be on display this weekend at city hall, throughout Hometown Pride Days.