Cold Spring Splash Pad Project Receives $25K Donation

COLD SPRING -- Funds are starting to come in to help build a splash pad on the east side of Cold Spring.

The Hometown Pride Committee donated $25,000 to the River Park Community Foundation to go toward the splash pad project. Lynn Schurman is the Coordinator for the Hometown Pride Committee. She says once the splash pad is completed they should be able to feature it during the Hometown Pride Days event every July.

"We're just looking at the fact that when the park is completed it would actually work really nice to incorporate into our Hometown Pride events that we have go on."

The $25,000 donation, Lynn says is actually five years worth of donated funds.

"It's something that's a major project. So instead of just committing the proceeds for this year, we made the decision that we would donate the proceeds for this year and the next four years so a total of five years towards that project so they can get a substantial donation towards it rather than a little bit here and there."

The splash pad will be in the newly named Alexander Park on 2nd Avenue and Main Street in Cold Spring.

The River Park Community Foundation hopes to raise $1-million through private donations to help fund the project. If everything goes according to plan they hope to break ground on the project this fall with the splash pad being up and running by spring 2019.