Cold Spring Hosting Contest to Change City Logo

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring is looking to update its city logo this summer.

The city has been contemplating the topic for about two years now and has finally decided that it is out with the old and in the with new. Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy says they will be holding a contest to help select a new logo.

"Anyone can submit a design. The plan would be to have them submitted by mid-July so that the Planning Commision and City Council can review them and maybe get some city input."

The winner of the contest will receive $500. The deadline to submit your design is July 13. The planning commission will review the designs at its July 18 meeting, while the city council will review them at their July 24 meeting.

Murphy says all of the designs will be on display in city hall throughout Hometown Pride Days, the town's annual summer festival.