Cold Spring Assisted Living Facility To Add Memory Care Unit

COLD SPRING -- An assisted living facility in Cold Spring is expanding their campus. Assumption Community broke ground last month on their new memory care unit.

Administrator Lindsey Sand says caring for a person with memory loss not only takes a special level of staffing, but also special accommodations.

This allows us to design a building that's built around the needs of an individual facing memory loss. This will be a structure that's built around specially trained staff to help engage and provide a high quality of life.

The addition will feature 28 single suites, divided into two neighborhoods that will each have its own living and dining room.

Sand says says there's been a growing demand for memory care services which will only continue to grow with an aging population.

This expansion allows us to connect with individuals not only on our campus and in our community that might be under served.

The expansion will also create roughly 20 new jobs within their facility.

If all goes well they hope to open the facility in May. Assumption Community currently has a fundraising goal of about $3-million for the project.