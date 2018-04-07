Coborn’s Grows Supermarket Registered Dietitian Team

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's has a new dietitian joining its team.

Becca Brannan is a Supermarket Registered Dietitian. She will be working primarily at the Isanti Coborn's location but she will also be overseeing the Elk River and Princeton stores.

Brannan previously worked in the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center at St. Cloud Hospital as a Registered Dietitian.

She graduated from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Brannan is currently finishing her Master's of Science in Nutrition at North Dakota State University. She's expected to graduate this December.

Coborn's has three other Supermarket Registered Dietitians on staff, Ashley Kibutha , Emily Parent and Amy Peick . All four women oversee a total of 13 store locations.