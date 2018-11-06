Clippers Top Timberwolves Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Timberwolves 120-109 Monday night in Southern California. The Wolves fall to 4-7 overall, and 0-6 on the road, with the loss.

Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 21 points on 8-20 shooting, while Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 20 points in the loss. The Clippers were led by Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris, who each scored 20 for the Clips.

The Wolves will play in Los Angeles again Wednesday night, this time against the Lakers. Tip-off is set for 9:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 9 on AM 1240 WJON.