Cleveland Walks Off In Wednesday Win Over Twins

Cleveland beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Ohio. The Twins fall to 53-60 on the season with the loss, ten games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

The game was a pitcher's duel, despite the fact that Twins starter Jake Odorizzi could only make it through 3.1 innings before throwing 101 pitches and yielding to the bullpen. Trevor May, Matt Magill and Taylor Rogers combined for three scoreless innings of relief before Trevor Hildenberger coughed it up in the bottom of the ninth.

Miguel Sano's solo home run tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, but Francisco Lindor ended the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Twins will try to salvage a series split with Cleveland Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m.