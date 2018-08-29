Cleveland Routs Twins 8-1

The Twins lost 8-1 at Cleveland Monday night to fall 14 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Cleveland scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 in the 4th and 4 in the 6th inning. Minnesota scored their lone run on a solo home run from Jake Cave in the 9th inning.

Carlos Carrasco threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings with just 4 hits allowed and 11 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 16-7. Kyle Gibson got hit for 8 hits and 5 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 7-11. Joe Mauer had 2 of the Twins 7 hits.

The Twins are 61-70 and will play at Cleveland again tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Right hander Kohl Stewart (0-1) will start for the Twins and Adam Plutko (4-4) will start for Cleveland.