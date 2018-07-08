Clear Lake Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- A Clear Lake man was brought to St. Cloud Hospital after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a car. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24 in Clear Lake,

Sixty-year-old Joel Zachman of Clear Lake was going north on Highway 24 when he stopped for the red light then proceeded into the intersection. Meanwhile, 71-year-old Sharon Andrews of St. Cloud was driving west on Highway 10 when she went through the intersection on a green light and struck Zachman's motorcycle.