Clear Lake Man Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- A Clear Lake man was taken to the hospital after a rear-end crash in Elk River Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says both drivers were heading east on Highway 10 at Waco Street when the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m.

The patrol says a car driven by 83-year-old Dennis Ekholm of Big Lake struck the car driven by 51-year-old Mark Theis from behind.