SAUK RAPIDS -- We have learned more information about a fire that started Sunday night at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids.

Fire Chief Jason Fleming says the fire happened in the attic area of the portable classrooms. He says that area doesn't have a sprinkler system. The fire impacted four classrooms with the fire and smoke damage, however, the main part of the school was not impacted.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District provided an update Monday afternoon saying the District is working with the State Fire Marshal to ensure that the building is safe for re-entry.

District Administration and Pleasantview teachers and staff have been working diligently throughout the morning to make arrangements for students to return to classes at Pleasantview as soon as possible.

Superintendent Aaron Sinclair and Principal Aby Froiland met with the Pleasantview teaching staff this morning and are working to find space for the four 3rd grade sections that were displaced by the fire.

The district cancelled all classes and after-school programming at Pleasantview Monday. A decision on how to move forward is expected to be reached by 4:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says officers were called to a report of a fire and heavy smoke at the school at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

