Clara J. Meyer, 101, Avon

January 4, 1918 - February 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Clara J. Meyer, age 101 of Avon who passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and interment will be in St. John the Baptist parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4PM – 8PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and one hour prior to services on Friday at the St. John’s Abbey Church. Parish prayers will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Parish Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Clara was born January 4, 1918 in Albany Township to Bernard and Juliana (Hoeschen) Wenker. She spent her elementary and high school years at Freeport. Clara married Ralph Simon Meyer on May 8, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. On their honeymoon they planted apple trees which became “Meyer Fruit Farm”. They followed their dream until they retired in 1983. Clara was a master gardener and loved the beauty of the Collegeville landscape. She was an avid quilter and would produce special quilts for her grandchildren. She was a very social person in the community, loved her family and played cards with the neighbors. Clara was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville, a member of American Legion Post #328 St. Joseph and Avon Over the Hills Club where she was secretary for over 25 years. She took an active role in the church where she worked on capital campaigns and served lunches for funerals. Clara was also the Grand Marshall of the Avon “Spunktacular Days”. Clara was the strength of the family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a wonderful lady.

Clara is survived by her children Ralph Jr, of St. Joseph, Harold and Sue of Elk River, Lee and Jane of Somerset, WI, Steve and Julie of St. Joseph, Ron and Sandy of Grey Eagle, Allan and Joyce of Sauk Centre; brothers, Aloys Wenker of Albany and Maurice Wenker of Melrose; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 2004; son, David; sisters, Marie Dirkes and Della Ehlert; brothers, Joseph and William Wenker.

The Meyer family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home for their great care for Clara.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.