Christopher Lee “Chris” Young, 63, St. Cloud

February 6, 1955 - June 22, 2018



A private graveside service will be 11 AM on June 26, 2018 at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Christopher Lee “Chris” Young, age 63, who passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2018 at his home in St. Cloud after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Chris was born February 6, 1955 in St. Cloud to Edmund and Ethel (Whitinger) Young. He married Mary Kay Kelzenberg on March 26, 1982 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Chris worked in finance for Qwest Telephone company. The family would like to thank CentraCare hospice and the many doctors and therapists who have cared for Christopher Lee over the years.