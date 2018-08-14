Child Dies In Swing Set Collapse In Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA (AP) -- Authorities say a young child died in a swing set accident in southern Minnesota.

Police say the 4-year-old child was swinging Monday morning in Zumbrota when the structure collapsed. First responders and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the home. Lifesaving efforts at the house were unsuccessful.

It's the second time this month that a child has died in a swing set accident. Nine-year-old Gavin Ludewig died Aug. 1 when he became tangled in the chains of a swing set in Comfrey.