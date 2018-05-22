Chief: Minneapolis Cops Won’t Wear Uniforms in Pride Parade

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis police participating in the Twin Cities Pride Parade won't be marching in full uniform at this year's event.

Chief Medaria Arradondo told officers Tuesday the decision came following pushback from organizers.

Twin Cities Pride Festival Director Dot Belstler says she has mixed feelings about the decision, saying it may comfort some parade-goers but could be difficult for LGBT officers.

Parade organizers planned to exclude police from the parade last year over tension following a jury's acquittal of a Minnesota officer who fatally shot a black motorist. But they reversed course after then-Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, the city's first openly-gay police chief, raised objections.