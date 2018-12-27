Charity Challenge Matching Grant Doubled to $200,000

ST. CLOUD -- After already increasing their matching grant once this holiday season, two local non-profits have now decided to double it.

On Thursday night, the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation announced they would be increasing their Charity Challenge match to $200,000.

Charity Challenge benefits three area food shelves: Catholic Charities, the St. Cloud Salvation Army, and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Last year the Charity Challenge raised close to $469,000.

The dollar for dollar match continues to run through this coming Monday.