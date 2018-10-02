Charges: St. Cloud Man Strangled Woman in Basement [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who told police he killed a woman at his home has been charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 38-year-old Daniel Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found 45-year-old Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house. He said he previously met her at a wedding and they had recently communicated on Facebook messenger. In the early morning hours Saturday, Kenning said he went down into the basement with Moy, tied up her legs and handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them. He continued that he was "supposed to" kill the woman the previous weekend when he was with her but he could not do it at that time.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was homicide.

Kenning is due in court again on Monday, October 15th.