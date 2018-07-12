Charges: Drunken Minnesota Man Let 1-Year-Old Drive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of driving drunk and putting a 1-year-old boy behind the wheel of his SUV in a Minneapolis suburb.

Thirty-one-year-old Domonic Green of Hopkins is charged with child endangerment and DWI in connection with the Saturday night incident. Both charges are gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Police say a witness saw Green instructing the child which way to turn while driving in downtown Hopkins.

Green has never had a valid Minnesota driver's license. Court records show he pleaded guilty to drunken driving just days before his latest arrest.