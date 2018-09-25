Charges Dropped for Mother in Hit-and-Run Case

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Criminal charges have been dismissed for a mother accused of helping her son cover up his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says charges against Abbey Hegner were dropped in order to secure a guilty plea from her son. Dustin Hegner Royce has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Jose Hernandez Solano . He was biking home from work when he was struck and killed Nov. 26.

Abbey Hegner was charged with evading an offender for allegedly helping her son cover his tracks following the hit-and-run crash. Hegner Royce was sentenced to four years in prison for Solano's death.