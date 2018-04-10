Chamber of Commerce Hosts 90 Businesses at Showcase

ST. CLOUD -- An event featuring about 90 St. Cloud metro-area businesses took over River's Edge Convention Center Tuesday.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase had everything from realtors to boat dealers.

Jason Westre is the President of Westre's Marine & Sport. He says being a part of the chamber's event helps him network with other St. Cloud area business owners.

"It get's all of the business owners together to do business with one another and it's just another good way to get your name out there."

Other than networking with other owners, Jason Miller with Premier Real Estate Services says the showcase allows business to learn more about the community's needs.

"Being a part of the chamber is something that really kick-started our company 15-years ago. We've been a big part really since we've been around, we've been at a lot of these events. It's a good way to network with our business to business partners but also to see community members as well. So it's a really good balance in the community and the other groups that we work with."

If you missed the showcase, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce hosts several business-related events every month. You can check out their upcoming events by following the link below.