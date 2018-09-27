Chamber Honoring Volunteers at Annual Star Celebration

ST. JOSEPH -- With putting on dozens of events throughout the year, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is honoring the volunteers that help make all of it possible.

The chamber will be hosting its annual Star Celebration on Thursday, October 4 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Gorecki Center at the College of St. Benedict.

Kirstin Hannon is the volunteer chair of the Star Celebration. Hannon says 21 volunteers will be honored at the event. These volunteers are important pieces that make up the entire chamber team. She says even if you're not a chamber member it's important to know these community members.

"These people live, work and play in this community and their communities at home if they don't live in St. Cloud. All of these volunteers do stuff in our community and our community is not just chamber, it's everybody that makes it up. It's a wonderful event to honor these people."

The chamber has only seven staff members and the rest are volunteers. Hannon says volunteers help with almost all events organized by the chamber.

"Some of the big ones are our chamber connection and chamber golf open. We also have the leadership program. We have a diversity council and we have a farm show committee. The list goes on!"

All 21 volunteers being recognized have worked with the chamber from 2017-2018.

The event is $25 for chamber members and $38 for non-member. To get your ticket follow the link below.