Central MN Charity Car Cruise to Raise Funds for Homeless

WAITE PARK -- Cruisin' for a reason is the idea behind the first-ever central Minnesota Charity Car Cruise.

The fundraiser is designed to raise money for the St. Cloud Catholic Charities' Supportive Housing for Youth program, to help fight against youth homelessness in central Minnesota. Shawn Landwehr is the payroll coordinator for Landwehr Tax & Accounting in Waite Park. He says him and his wife Cherie Landwehr decided to mix his love for cars and her urge for wanting to help youth in need together to build the cause.

"I'm a huge fan of cars and my wife wanted to be able to do something she wanted to be able to give back to the community. Between her and I talking we wanted to do something that would be a little different, something that is fun for all ages to be able to participate in and it just grew from there."

The Charity Car Cruise will be Saturday at Landwehr Tax & Accounting in Waite Park. It kicks off with check-in at 10:00 a.m. followed by the actual cruise starting at 11:00 a.m. The event does feature a lunch at the 400 Club at 12:30 p.m. Landwehr says the lunch is $25 with $10 of the $25 being donated to Catholic Charities. As for the rest of the event, Landwehr says it is free and there will be no charge to add your car to the line-up.

"From 10:00-11:00 a.m. at our office in Waite Park, you can come check out the cars, visit with the people that are there, get more information about the program, that part doesn't cost anything. If you want to participate in the cruise itself there isn't a fee although if you bring a donation that would be greatly appreciated."

Landwehr says the cruise route will go along the Mississippi River and through smaller towns in central Minnesota. As for what cars can be in the cruise, Landwehr says as long as it's a street-legal automobile you're in the clear.