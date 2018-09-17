CentraCare to Hold Free Prostate Cancer Screening Night

ST. CLOUD -- Health officials are offering a free prostate cancer screening later this week.

The Coborn Cancer Center and CentraCare Clinic Adult & Pediatric Urology are partnering for the event.

Men between the ages of 45 to 70 with no history of prostate cancer are eligible to receive a free test and exam.

The screening will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Coborn Healing Center.

Pre-registration is recommended but walk-ins are welcomed. To schedule an appointment call 320-229-4900 .