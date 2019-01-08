CentraCare, Public TV Partner on Childhood Trauma Documentary

ST. CLOUD -- Childhood trauma and its effect on health is the subject of a five-part documentary debuting this Sunday on Twin Cities Public Television .

The project is a collaboration with CentraCare Health that has been three years in the making.

CentraCare spokeswoman Pam Beckering says a lot of research now shows that kids who suffer trauma will carry that with them throughout their lives.

If a kid suffers from adverse childhood experiences, when they get to be in their 50s and 60s they actually have a greater chance of developing heart disease or diabetes.

Part One, "Defining Childhood Trauma" airs at 7:00 p.m. this Sunday. The series "Whole People" will run each of the next five Sunday nights.

Much of the program was filmed in St. Cloud and the surrounding area.