Catholic Charities To Hold Annual Bicycle Fundraiser

ST. JOSEPH -- Grab your bikes and ride for a cause this weekend in St. Joseph.

Catholic Charities is hosting their 13th Annual Lake Wobegon Regional Trail Ride Saturday.

The Ride benefits Day Services at Catholic Charities St. Cloud Children's Home and local faith communities.

The ride starts at the St. Joseph trail head and cyclists can bike for as far and long as they choose.

The fee to ride is $35 and check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. with the ride beginning at 9:00 a.m.