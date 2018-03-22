Catholic Charities Pack the Porches Food Drive Set for Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Rain showers are on their way, spring is in the air and once again it's time to Pack the Porches!

Catholic Charities will be hosting their annual Pack the Porches fundraiser Friday, from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. You can drop off non-perishable food items to help contribute to the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf. Donations can be dropped off at three St. Cloud metro-area locations:

When you drop off your food or cash donations, crews will haul them out of your vehicle and give you a free hot cup of coffee just for making a donation.

When you're thinking about donations, keep in mind kids will be out of school soon and will be home for the summer. Think about donating items that are easy for kids to make on their own such as hearty soups, mac-n-cheese, beef ravioli, applesauce, peanut butter and jelly and other non-perishable foods that require little-added ingredients.

During the spring many food shelves including Catholic Charities tend to run low on supplies because the donations made during the holiday season are often taken by the time March comes around.

Along with the cash and food donations, Coborn's will be matching all food donations up to 10,000 pounds.