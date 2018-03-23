Catholic Charities Brings in Over $13K During ‘Pack the Porches’

ST. CLOUD -- Bringing in over $13,000 and nearly 4,000 pounds of food, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud had another successful "Pack the Porches" food drive.

A 10,000-pound match from Coborn's will push "Pack the Porches" to over 13,000 pounds of food as well. Executive Director Steve Pareja says they're very pleased by this year's results. He says they'll be able to buy around $40,000 worth of food.