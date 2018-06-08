Cathedral Punches Ticket To Tourney

The Cathedral baseball team is headed to the state tournament with a 4-3 win over Pierz Thursday night at Dick Putz Field. The Crusaders emerged from the 6AA tournament undefeated, and enter state with a 17-8 record.

The Crusaders' Jackson Jangula had a three-hit night, Rudy Sauerer was 2-3 with a a pair of runs scored and a run batted in, and Eric Faust had the game-winning double.

Tyler Bautch tossed a complete game to earn the win on the mound for Cathedral. Bautch stuck out four Pioneers while allowing ten hits and one walk.