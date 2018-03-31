Castile Girlfriend Acquitted of Serious Charges in Attack

ST. PAUL (AP) — A jury has acquitted the girlfriend of Philando Castile of serious charges in an assault on a woman last year.

Jurors on Friday acquitted 28-year-old Diamond Reynolds of felony second-degree and third-degree assault. Reynolds was convicted of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, a count that was added at the end of her weeklong trial.

Reynolds was sitting next to Castile when he was fatally shot during a July 2016 traffic stop by then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Reynolds livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting. Yanez was acquitted by a jury last year.