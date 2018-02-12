Cass County Authorities Looking For Missing Pregnant Woman

WALKER -- Authorities in Northern Minnesota are asking for your help in finding 27-year-old Kara Blevins of Akeley.

The BCA says she was last known walking along Howard Lake Rd in Akeley, on February 2nd. Blevins is pregnant, around 5' 9", 170 pounds with blue eyes and reddish/blonde hair.

Authorities believe she has no phone, car, money or extra clothing with her. She was last seen wearing a light grey winter coat, white scarf and dark pants.