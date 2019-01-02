Caroline R. Bielejeski, 94, Holdingford

October 24, 1924 - January 1, 2019

Caroline R. Bielejeski, age 94 of Holdingford, MN, passed away peacefully at home January 1, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 5, 2019, at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. A visitation will take place Friday, January 4, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the church, and again after 10:00 AM on Saturday, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery, immediately following the Mass of Christian Burial. Please join the family for a lunch at the church, following the burial. Arrangements are in the care of Miller Carlin Funeral Home.

Caroline was born in St. Rosa MN, October 24, 1924 to Bernard and Adelheid (Klasen) Korte. She married Hubert Bielejeski on April 24, 1945 at St Rosa of Lima Catholic Church. He predeceased her on November 15, 2006. Caroline was a member of St Hedwig’s Rosary Sodality and St. Jude’s Mission Society.

Caroline is survived by her children: Gary (Sharon) of Knightdale NC, Bonnie of Holdingford MN, Ellen of Edina MN, Steven (Denise) of Hampshire IL , John (Anne) of Inver Grove Heights MN, Mary (Gerard) Haines of Wyoming MN, and Lisa (Bill) Pennewell of Frisco TX; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Ann; parents, brothers; Urban, Lawrence and Julius; sisters Alice Kerfeld, Rica Korte and Esther Beuning; and extended family, Rose Hoppe, Ben, Lawrence, Hubert and Anton Klasen, Bertha Kerfeld, Ann Nardinger, Amanda Klaphake, Catherine Beuning and Sophie Ebnet.