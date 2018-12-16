Carole A. Blenkush (Meller), 71, St. Cloud

November 8, 1947 - December 13, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 11:30 AM Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Carole, 71, of St. Cloud. Visitation will be one-hour prior to services at the funeral home. Rev. Ebb will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Carole (Meller) Blenkush was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 8, 1946 to Hub and Marguerite Meller. She died of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the age of 71. Carole graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966 and from Beauty College in 1967. She was married in Switzerland, had her two children in Germany and lived in Georgia and Alaska before settling back in St. Cloud. Her favorite Job was working in the distribution center at the St. Cloud Hospital for 10 years until her health started to fail. She had a wonderful sense of humor that got her though some tough times. She loved to do crossword puzzles, watch movies and loved to watch the Hallmark channel. She also loved spending time with her four grandchildren: Katie, Trevor, Travis and Adam. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved to decorate her apartment deck with the help of her grandkids and even won 1st prize one year.

Carole is survived by her sister, Donna (Bill) Luckemeyer; son-in-law, Chuck Parson; son, Stan Blenkush; and 4 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Meller; and daughter, Tammy Parson.