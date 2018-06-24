Carol J. Engel, 91, Sauk Rapids

June 12, 1927 – June 24, 2018

Carol Jean Engel, age 91, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Senior Community Chapel, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service at the chapel on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born June 12, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN to Burton E. and Olivia B. (Kollman) Davis. She married Darrell A. Engel on November 25, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN. Carol was employed as a telephone operator and later as a school cook for St. Peters. She enjoyed the outdoors and animals.

Survivors include her children, Randy (Beth) Engel of Sartell, MN; Darren Engel of Kimball, MN; Julie (Dave) Olson of Clearwater, MN; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Darrell on August 13, 2011.