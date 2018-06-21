Car Drives Through St. Cloud Wells Fargo Bank
ST. CLOUD -- A car drove through a Wells Fargo Bank building earlier Thursday afternoon.
St. Cloud police were called to the 300 Block of 33rd Avenue North just after 12:00 p.m. after a vehicle had driven into the side of the building striking an ATM machine.
Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the crash was caused by a driver error while attempting to park in the parking lot.
The bank was open with customers inside, however no one in the building was injured.
A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Hinda Omar of Waite Park, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Oxton says the investigation is ongoing and potential charges against the driver are pending.
The bank remains open for business. The name of the driver has not been released.