Car Drives Through St. Cloud Wells Fargo Bank

ST. CLOUD -- A car drove through a Wells Fargo Bank building earlier Thursday afternoon.

St. Cloud police were called to the 300 Block of 33rd Avenue North just after 12:00 p.m. after a vehicle had driven into the side of the building striking an ATM machine.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the crash was caused by a driver error while attempting to park in the parking lot.

The bank was open with customers inside, however no one in the building was injured.

A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Hinda Omar of Waite Park, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oxton says the investigation is ongoing and potential charges against the driver are pending.