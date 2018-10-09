Candidate Forums for St. Cloud Council, SR-R Board

UNDATED -- The League of Women Voters will be hosting a couple more candidate forums this week.

Wednesday night they have the St. Cloud City Council candidates. It will be from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at St. Cloud City Hall. Each of the city's four wards has a council seat up for election.

On Thursday night they are hosting a forum with the Sauk Rapids-Rice school board candidates. That will be held from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids City Hall. There are eight candidates running for three open seats on the school board.

The general election is on Tuesday, November 6th, but early voting is already underway.