Bus Transporting Illinois College Team Crashes on I-94

ST. MICHAEL (AP) — Authorities say several people were hurt when a charter bus transporting a college basketball team from Illinois crashed on an interstate in Minnesota.

State Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Tiffani Nielson says the bus was heading east on Interstate 94 when the driver had an "unknown medical episode" and the bus crashed Saturday evening near St. Michael.

The bus driver was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others on the bus were taken to a Monticello hospital. The patrol says four others were hurt but not taken to hospitals.

The bus had left North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and was headed back to Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.