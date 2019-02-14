Buffalo Woman Hurt After Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Buffalo woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. An SUV driven by 47-year-old Melissa Wanner of Buffalo was heading east on Highway 10 in the left lane. At the same time, 32-year-old Brianna Stein of Big Lake was waiting in the median to cross 10 onto Phyllis Street.

The Patrol says Stein pulled out in front of Wanner and was hit. Wanner was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Stein was not hurt.