Buffalo Teen Driver Taking Test Crashes Into Exam Station

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) _ Police say a teenage driver in Minnesota trying to get her license crashed into the examination station.

Authorities say the 17-year-old girl inadvertently put the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox in drive instead of reverse at the start of the test Wednesday in Buffalo, Minnesota. When the girl stepped on the accelerator, the car lurched forward, jumped the curb and plowed through the front of the station in a strip mall.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says the girl was not hurt, but her car had significant damage. No one inside the office was hurt, but the crash damaged the building's brick wall and glass windows.

The 60-year-old woman who was giving the test was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries.