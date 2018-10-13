Bucks Rout Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost 143-121 at Milwaukee Friday night in their final preseason game. Minnesota played without Jimmy Butler who head coach Tom Thibodeau said stayed back in the Twin Cities to work on conditioning.

Minnesota was outscored 84-53 in the first half. For the game the Wolves shot 39 percent while Milwaukee shot 53 percent.

Karl-Anthony Towns was held to 8 points in 21 minutes. Taj Gibson led the Wolves with 21 points and 7 rebounds and Jeff Teague added 18 points.

Minnesota will open the regular season Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio, pregame on WJON at 7:00 p.m.