The Gopher basketball team lost their Big Ten opener 79-59 at #16 Ohio State Sunday night. The Buckeyes went on a 21-2 run midway through the first half and they never trailed.

The Gophers were led by Amir Coffey with 19 points and Dupree McBrayer added 13 points for Minnesota. The Gophers shot just 39 percent from the field and were 0-13 on 3 point tries.

Minnesota will host Nebraska at 8 p.m. Wednesday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30.