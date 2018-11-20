Bryan White in St. Cloud for Holiday Show Dec. 4th

BRYAN WHITE IS BACK!

I don't know how I came across this, but Bryan White, who was a major player on the country music scene back in the 90's is back! The "From This Moment On" duet with Shania Twain singer will be performing a holiday show at Pioneer Place on 5th on Tuesday, December 4th!

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS

You can get your tickets by clicking HERE now. I'm sitting up in the 2nd row. I love being up and close and personal at Pioneer Place. Pioneer Place has such a great sound, and this will be a show that will get you in the holiday spirit.

THE HOLIDAY SHOW WITH BRYAN WHITE AT PIONEER PLACE

Bryan is going to be putting on a great acoustic holiday show at Pioneer Place on Tuesday December 4th.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR 2019 ENTERTAINMENT

Just a little tidbit of info...Bryan is also going to be performing at The Minnesota State Fair in 2019! He'll be on the free stage two days including August 25 at 10:30 am and August 26th at 11:45 am.

LOCATION

PIONEER PLACE ON FIFTH

22 Fifth Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

BRYAN WHITE AND SHANIA TWAIN "From This Moment On"

CHAKIB/YOUTUBE