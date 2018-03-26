Bruins Beat Wild In Overtime

The Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild falls to 42-24-9 on the season with the loss, and have seven games remaining in the regular season.

Neither team got on the board in a first period that saw the Bruins out-shoot the Wild 12-11.

Boston opened the scoring at 3:15 of the second period when David Pastrnak beat Wild goalie Alex Stalock, assisted by Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. That lead would hold up through the period, with Boston again out-shooting Minnesota, this time by a 12-8 margin.

Mikko Koivu's 14th goal of the season tied the game for the Wild at 9:20 of the third period. Matt Dumba and Zach Parise were credited with assists on the goal.

However, Marchand ended the game just :28 into the overtime period, giving the Bruins the extra point.