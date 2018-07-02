Brooten Man Facing Prostitution, Sex Trafficking Charges [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A Brooten man is facing several felony counts from two separate cases involving sex trafficking.

Twenty-four-year-old Chris Barkley Jr is charged with two felony counts in a case from an October 2016 incident and three counts from an incident this year. According to the criminal complaint, Barkley attempted to recruit someone under 18-years-old into prostitution in October 2016.

Investigators were provided with Facebook messages that discussed "training" the girl, in several different sex acts to "make money". Some messages imply Barkley engaged in these acts with the girl as part of her training.

In the second incident, from late May, Barkley is charged with one count of promotion of prostitution, and two counts of engaging in prostitution. Investigators met with the victim, who is a vulnerable adult. Barkley is accused of trading methamphetamine in return for sex acts with the victim.