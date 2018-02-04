Officials Investigate Winners of Ice Fishing Tournament

BRAINERD (AP) -- Officials of a Minnesota ice fishing tournament are investigating whether some of this year's winners may have cheated.

Officials with Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza have confirmed that they're investigating whether three men from Ohio legitimately caught the fish when they say they did.

Stephan Lyogky and his father, Ivan Lyogky, caught two of three northern pike that won prizes. A relative, Rostik Lyogky, caught the sole perch. The men finished in first, third and 98th place, respectively.

A lawyer for the men says that they followed contest rules and are willing to take lie detector tests.

Event chairman Shane Meyer says organizers plan to have additional security protocols next year.