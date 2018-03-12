BRAHAM (AP) — Authorities say a teen driver missed a stop sign and caused a crash that killed her and her boyfriend at an intersection in Kanabec County.

Eighteen-year-old Alexis Hasser and 16-year-old Gavin Butenhoff were killed Saturday when their car collided with a pickup truck east of Mora. Butenhoff died at the scene. Hasser, the driver, died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

A couple from Pine City in the pickup was also taken to North Memorial. They had non-life threatening injuries.

Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says it's too soon to say why Hasser missed the stop sign.