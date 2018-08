This will be year number 11 that Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood host the CMA Awards, which will be aired LIVE from Nashville on ABC at 7 pm central on November 14th.

This will be the shows 52nd CMA Awards show, and Carrie says that, although it's a lot of pressure to host the show, it's also a lot of fun.

You'll probably be able to see Carrie's baby bump by then too. What do you think?