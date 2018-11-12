Boys Hockey, Girls Basketball Seasons Begin Monday
The winter sports season is officially upon us, with the boys hockey and girls basketball teams all getting their first practices in Monday. The girls hockey season already began a couple of weeks ago.
Last season, the Brainerd Warriors narrowly edged St. Cloud for the Central Lakes Conference boys hockey crown. Brainerd finished with a 10-0 record, including a 2-0 mark against St. Cloud. The St. Cloud co-op team finished 10-2.
The Cathedral boys hockey team finished with a 20-8 overall record, including an 8-3 win over St. Cloud at Hockey Day Minnesota, before falling to Alexandria in the section final.
The Willmar Cardinals took the CLC girls basketball crown in 2017-18 with a 14-0 record, while Sartell finished with a metro-best 11-5 record. Cathedral finished a half-game behind Zimmerman in the Granite Ridge Conference.