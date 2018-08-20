Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Name New President

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will have new leadership starting next month.

The organization announced Monday they have chosen Mary Swingle as their new president and CEO.

She replaces Mark Sakry who announced his retirement back in October.

Swingle was recently the campus director for Rasmussen College. She also has been active in the community working with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, a member of the Tanners Team Foundation and St. Cloud Noon Optimist Club and many more.

"It's a privilege to be selected and I look forward to joining the organization and to have an impact on our youth and community."

Her first day will be September 24th.